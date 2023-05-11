OPP say one officer dead, two others injured in eastern Ontario shooting

Ontario Provincial Police say one officer is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in a village east of Ottawa.



OPP say three officers went to a home in Bourget, Ontario, shortly after 2 a.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.



Police say all three officers were shot by someone at the home.



OPP say the officers were sent to hospital in Ottawa and one of them has since died from their injuries.



Police say the other officers are recovering and one person has been taken into custody.



OPP say there is no risk to public safety and did not immediately release any further details.