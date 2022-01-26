OPP say they are aware of potential traffic issues due to trucker convoy

Ontario Provincial Police say they are aware of the potential traffic issues that may be caused by a trucker convoy starting tomorrow.

OPP say the disruptions are expected throughout the GTA, including on the QEW, Hwy400, Hwy427, Hwy403 and Hwy401.

"Traffic delays anticipated Thursday until Saturday. Please be patient and #DriveSafe."

The group of truckers and concerned citizens started a cross-country trip to Ottawa over the weekend, in protest of vaccine mandates in the country.

The groups are expect to arrive in Ottawa this Saturday.

The Niagara portion of the convoy will be meeting in Fort Erie tomorrow morning at 7:30 on Pettit Road, then will head to York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake for 8 a.m.

The group is then expected to continue onto Hamilton, arriving on Kenora Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

Protesters are then expected to meet up with a convoy of hundreds of truckers calling themselves 'Freedom Convoy 2022', who are heading to Ottawa to protest the mandate Saturday Jan. 29th.