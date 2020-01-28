OPP search for owner of peeping drone
Norfolk County OPP are looking to identify a suspect after a drone with a camera was spotted outside a Port Dover bedroom window.
The incident happened at a Prospect Street home on the afternoon of Jan. 13, but was just reported to police on Friday.
Const. Ed Sanchuk says a female was in her bedroom changing when she apparently noticed a blue flashing light outside her window and realized there was a drone with a camera outside her home.
He adds that she opened her window and, "She observed a male standing near the edge of her property, the victim then yelled at the person, who was holding the remote control for the drone," at which point the man left on foot heading northwest.
The suspect is described as; male, 60-70 years old, with white hair and wearing a hooded sweater.
OPP would like to speak to the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines