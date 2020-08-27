iHeartRadio
OPP stress importance of wearing a life jacket

Paddelboard-sdbower

Haldimand OPP have issued a reminder to anyone who goes out onto the lake, wear a life jacket.

This after police were called to rescue four young people on Lake Erie in Selkirk yesterday afternoon around 3:00.

Police say the four, who were not wearing life jackets, were on a pair of paddle boards that had drifted nearly a kilometre from shore.

The group managed to make it back to land just as emergency crews were heading out onto the water.

OPP say the four were shaken up.

