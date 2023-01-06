OPP tell driver 'we're coming for you'

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.

Officials say just before 8 a.m. a truck collided with the sign on Highway 401 near Brock Street in Whitby, causing it to “buckle and collapse.”

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says according to witnesses, the driver of the truck stopped after striking the sign and got out of their vehicle before fleeing the scene. He said police are currently reviewing a description of both the suspect and the vehicle involved.

The OPP are urging the driver to contact police.

Schmidt says it would be better if the driver got in touch with the OPP and advised police where they are and where they can meet up.