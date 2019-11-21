OPP to launch Festive RIDE campaign this weekend

The OPP are getting into the holiday spirit as they begin the Festive RIDE campaign this weekend.

Police services across the province will take part in the annual campaign targeting drivers who choose to climb behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Officials say they will be utilizing the ability to demand a breath sample from any driver they pull over - regardless of whether the officer believes the driver has alcohol in their system or not.

OPP officers will also be using approved drug screening equipment to test for cannabis and cocaine in a driver's saliva.

"Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol, drugs or both, impaired is impaired - any time of year." OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says. "Our frontline officers have never been more prepared than they are now to remove these dangerous drivers from our roads."

Although RIDE checks happen throughout the year, the Festive campaign is launched as many people plan parties and holiday gatherings.