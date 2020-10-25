OPP top boss issues statement as tensions escalate at housing project in Caledonia

OPP's top boss is commenting on a land dispute in Caledonia.

Commissioner Thomas Carrique says he is extremely proud of the restraint and patience of officers at the housing development, who have been working hard to 'keep the situation from escalating.'

The demonstration, which has been titled 1492 Land Back Lane by protestors, has been occupied for almost 100 days now.

OPP report 33 arrests have been made and use of force has been used in several arrests.

The police force says there has been inaccurate and inflammatory comments made by the protestors, including some of the events this Friday on Argyle Street South.

According to police, police vehicles were damaged by people hurling rocks, some using what appeared to be lacrosse sticks.

OPP say after one protestor threw lumber at an officer, they fired a a rubber, non-lethal projectile at the demonstrator.

Another officer used a taser on an 'aggressive subject', however it didn't work given the person's heavy clothing.

OPP say the rights of all Canadians to demonstrate in a peaceful protest are acknowledged and the OPP will remain at the site to assist in any de-escalation of protestors or counter protestors in order to keep the peace.

"I am extremely proud of the restraint and patience that has been demonstrated by members of the OPP who have been working hard to keep the situation from escalating. We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with demonstrators and members of Caledonia in efforts to keep the peace and preserve life. We ask everyone affected by these demonstrations to also have patience as the process progresses." Thomas Carrique

Early last month a CKTB host, Karl Dockstader was arrested and charged while reporting on the situation.

You can listen to the latest edition of One Dish One Mic by clicking here.

The show features protester Skyler Williams, who has been serving as the spokesperson at the site.

Williams says he was there Friday when rubber bullets were fired at protesters, saying they almost hit women sitting around a fire.

Williams says protesters responded by setting up protests once again at various sites.

Tension escalated last week following a court ruling granting a permanent injunction against the camp's presence, which has halted construction of a subdivision.