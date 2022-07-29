OPP want motorists to 'move over'

The OPP will be out in full force this long weekend for its annual move over campaign.

The 'Ontario Move Over Law' requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when passing an emergency vehicle parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

That includes ambulances, police vehicles and tow trucks.

Failure to comply carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon first conviction.

The safety campaign runs though Monday, August 1.

OPP laid close to 900 charges in 2021 for those who didn't obey the law