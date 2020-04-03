OPP warn of arrests and charges for people defying COVID-19 regulations

The OPP are warning everyone they can arrest people defying the federal Quarantine Act.

The Act states all travellers returning to Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Officers are also reminding residents they are prepared to lay charges under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protect Act.

The provincial Act bans gatherings of more than five people (with exceptions for large families, child care spaces supporting frontline workers, and funerals) and requires all non-essential businesses shut down.

OPP officials encourages residents to submit complaints through non-emergencies lines or by visiting opp.ca/reporting