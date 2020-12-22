OPP warn of scammers posing as Ontario Energy Board representatives

OPP officials are warning Ontario residents to be wary of callers posing as Ontario Energy Board representatives.

A popular con involves a scammer making a call requesting to stop by a home to conduct a green energy assessment to help the homeowner qualify for a green energy rebate or Ontario Rebate Program for COVID-19 relief.

Once inside, the person uses high pressure tactics to convince the victim to buy products and services.

OEB officials say they have received more than 710 complaints related to energy scams this year.

In January of 2017 Ontario banned energy retailers from signing up customers for an energy contract while at their homes to give customers a chance to make decisions at their own pace.