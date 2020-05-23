OPP warn parents about chat app

Provincial police are reminding parents to keep a close eye on their kids' online activity after a 10-year-old in Norfolk County reported a frightening encounter to their parents.

Police say the child accessed a chat app and began a video call with a 30-year-old stranger who was wearing what they describe as a ``hacker mask.''

They say the suspect , quote ``threatened the child by running their finger over their throat and then ended the video chat after blowing the child a kiss.''