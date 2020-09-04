OPP will be visible this long weekend
The OPP will be out in full force over the Labour Day long weekend, ensuring drivers play it safe.
Police say by the end of August, officers had reponded to 165 fatal motor vehicle collisions to date this year.
Speed was a contributing factor in 32 of those, another 28 deaths were linked to driver inattention, while 28 others involved alcohol or drugs.
Lack of a seat belt contributed to 34 deaths.
OPP say motorcyclists have been particularly hard hit, with 26 motorcycle drivers and two passengers losing their lives so far this year.
Also up from last year, the number of fatalities involving pedestrians and cyclists.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.