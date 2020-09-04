OPP will be visible this long weekend

The OPP will be out in full force over the Labour Day long weekend, ensuring drivers play it safe.

Police say by the end of August, officers had reponded to 165 fatal motor vehicle collisions to date this year.

Speed was a contributing factor in 32 of those, another 28 deaths were linked to driver inattention, while 28 others involved alcohol or drugs.

Lack of a seat belt contributed to 34 deaths.

OPP say motorcyclists have been particularly hard hit, with 26 motorcycle drivers and two passengers losing their lives so far this year.

Also up from last year, the number of fatalities involving pedestrians and cyclists.

