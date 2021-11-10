OPP wrap up major investigation by seizing an estimated $13.3 million worth of illegal drugs

The OPP have wrapped up a 19 month investigation into fentanyl and cocaine trafficking by seizing an estimated $13.3 million worth of drugs.

Four search warrants were executed in Mississauga, Cornwall, and Ottawa on November 3rd.

In all, police say they seized 31.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 7.5 kilograms of cocaine, 68 oxycodone pills, four vehicles, and a handgun with 17 rounds of ammunition as part of the operation called Project Helston.

Officers charged 13 people with a total of 141 charges including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, producing fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime, and assault with a weapon.

The investigation began after officials noticed an influx of illicit substances in Eastern Ontario in March of 2020.

The OPP worked with the Cornwall Royal Canadian Mounted Police Border Integrity Unit during the operation.

Three criminal networks were identified during the course of the investigation.