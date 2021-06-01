Opposition calls on Ford to provide clarity on school reopening decision

Calls are mounting for Premier Doug Ford to announce whether Ontario schools will reopen for the rest of the month.

Opposition politicians say Ford is failing to show leadership by leaving families in the dark.

Ford was still deliberating on Tuesday whether to keep schools closed, after requesting expert advice on the issue late last week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the uncertainty for parents and students has dragged on too long and the government should provide clarity.

Liberal house leader John Fraser says the delay either suggests incompetence or is a political strategy by the government.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says the premier's handling of the issue is a failure of leadership.

