Opposition continues to push for public inquiry into foreign interference

The leader of Canada's Opposition says he has little confidence the Liberal government will appoint a truly independent watchdog to investigate foreign interference.



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he predicts the government will pick someone who looks like a ``reasonable fella'' with grey hair, but is really tied to the Liberal establishment.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will appoint a special rapporteur with a wide mandate to investigate foreign interference.



But Poilievre says a public inquiry is needed into China's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections.



He says top-secret information should be under a publication ban and only information that will imperil national interests should be withheld.



Trudeau has left the door open to holding a public inquiry should the rapporteur recommend it.