Opposition continues to push for public inquiry into foreign interference
The leader of Canada's Opposition says he has little confidence the Liberal government will appoint a truly independent watchdog to investigate foreign interference.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he predicts the government will pick someone who looks like a ``reasonable fella'' with grey hair, but is really tied to the Liberal establishment.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will appoint a special rapporteur with a wide mandate to investigate foreign interference.
But Poilievre says a public inquiry is needed into China's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
He says top-secret information should be under a publication ban and only information that will imperil national interests should be withheld.
Trudeau has left the door open to holding a public inquiry should the rapporteur recommend it.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-