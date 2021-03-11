Opposition leaders demand Ford apologize for saying NDP legislator jumped vax line
Ontario opposition politicians are demanding an apology from Premier Doug Ford for accusing an Indigenous NDP legislator of ``jumping the line'' for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Sol Mamakwa, who represents the northern Kiiwetinoong riding, had publicly discussed his vaccination when he received his first dose last month.
He said he was invited by community elders to take the shot to help combat vaccine hesitancy among Indigenous residents in Ontario.
He said on Thursday that Ford's comments demonstrate a lack of respect for Indigenous people, their leadership and their historic challenges in accessing health care.
`It's a lack of compassion for Indigenous people, and the indifference that exists within the system,'' Mamakwa said in an interview Thursday. ``Those comments that he made totally undermine and damage the vaccination efforts that we're doing.''
Ford made the remarks during debate in the provincial legislature on Thursday, after Mamakwa asked about the government's plan to distribute vaccines to Indigenous people in urban areas.
Indigenous people are a priority under the current phase of the province's vaccine rollout.
Ford pointed in response to vaccinations ongoing in fly-in Indigenous communities and alleged that unnamed Indigenous leaders were upset that Mamakwa received a dose.
-
view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94
-
ROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 11One-third of the staff at the American offices of Huffington Post were terminated. Bank of Canada announced that the economic recovery from COVID was stronger than anticipated. There is growing concern about a "hot" housing market with housing prices rising 7% to 10% from just a year. The new fiscal year for the Federal and Provincial Governments begins on April 1 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.