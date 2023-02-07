Opposition parties want answers about Chinese balloon's incursion over Canadian

Opposition parties say the public deserves answers about a Chinese balloon's incursion over Canadian territory.



Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed the balloon violated Canadian airspace, but the government has otherwise declined to provide details about when and where the balloon flew in Canada, as well as whether there have been others.



Opposition parties also want to know why the public didn't find out about the balloon until it had already left Canadian airspace, why it wasn't stopped sooner, and what steps are being taken to prevent and punish Chinese espionage efforts.



Washington has provided details about its flight from Alaska through Canada and into the continental U-S before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday.



N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada should be part of any investigation into the wreckage.