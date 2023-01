OPSEU files lawsuit alleging financial improprieties against 3 former execs

The Ontario Public Service Employees' Union has filed a lawsuit against three former executives, alleging financial improprieties.



The union is seeking nearly $6 million it alleges was unlawfully transferred to former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, former first vice-president/treasurer Eduardo Almeida and former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, as well as millions more in damages.



OPSEU says since Thomas and Almeida left their positions last April, the union has been doing a forensic audit and alleges it has uncovered that Thomas and Almeida paid themselves ``significant compensation'' they weren't entitled to, used union money for non-business purposes, transferred union vehicles to themselves or family members and paid out strike fund cash to themselves and Gabay.



OPSEU's statement of claim alleges union money was used to pay the home repairs and moving expenses for someone with whom Gabay had a personal relationship.



The allegations have not been tested in court.



None of the defendants could be reached for comment and it is unclear if any has filed a statement of defence.