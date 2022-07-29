Options for emergency care in Niagara over the long weekend

With the rash of ICU closures at some Ontario hospitals, Niagara Health wants you to know your options this weekend for emergency and non emergency care.

It's reminding local residents of the importance of visiting emergency departments when you're in need of serious medical attention.

Otherwise, Niagara Health says you should contact your primary care provider.

It also suggests calling Health Connect Ontario to speak with a registered nurse or visit an urgent care centre.

Niagara Health says it's facing "immense pressures" like hospitals across Ontario.

"We are looking at all options to prioritize the delivery of safe, quality care for patients while supporting the wellness of our staff and physicians."

It warns that patients and families will continue to experience longer wait times and delays as it responds to the pressures.