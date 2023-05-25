Organization in Niagara helping residents live addiction-free hosting walk-a-thon on Saturday
An event will be held this weekend to help support homes in Niagara which help men and women overcome addiction.
ARID Homes is hosting its 24th annual Walk-a-thon on Saturday in Welland.
The event is meant to raise awareness, promote discussion, and lessen the stigma surrounding addictions and mental health.
It will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Welland Community Wellness Complex.
ARID operates homes for men and women in recovery in Thorold, Fort Erie and Welland.
Its residential program provides a home-like environment for up to nine months, and access to counsellors and support staff.
Click here for more information.
