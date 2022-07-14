Organization that collects bikes for farm workers in Niagara taking donations today

An organization that collects bikes for farm workers in Niagara is hoping you will clear out your garage with them in mind.

Bikes for Farmworkers is looking for bicycle donations this summer to give to seasonal agricultural workers.

The group ran out of bikes this week.

They are looking for used and repairable adult bikes to be dropped off to the bicycle shop at 1665 Four Mile Creek Rd. --the Old Virgil School -- today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Many agriculture workers rely on donated bicycles to get around the region.