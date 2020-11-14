Organizer of Hugs Over Masks protest in Hamilton charged: police
Police say the organizer of an anti-mask protest that took place in Hamilton last weekend has been charged.
They say more than 100 people attended the event - called Hugs Over Masks - that was held outside city hall to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
Police say they had warned the 26-year-old organizer that the event would be an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act.
The limit for outdoor public gatherings in Hamilton at the time was 100 people.
Police say that despite their warning, the organizer went ahead with the protest.
If convicted, they may face a minimum fine of $10,000.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 45This week Chrissy Sadowski is joined by Asta Cronkite to discuss the differences between sending your children to school and online learning.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 37This week Janice has a ZOOM coffee chat to catch up with her friend Kay Meilleur, Director of Marketing at the Meridian Centre about mental health, work, kids and COVID.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - November 14thToday on Liz Fleming Travels, Liz is joined by travel expert Martha Chapman to talk about solo travel. She also takes a look at why Saskatchewan is anything but flat or boring - it's home to Grasslands National Park! And the best gifts to bring home from your holidays.