Organizer of trucker protest in Ottawa will be back in court for a bail hearing on Friday

A key figure behind the anti-government trucker protest in Ottawa will be back in court for a bail hearing on Friday.



Patrick King was in court yesterday where a woman -- who acknowledged she had only met him four weeks ago -- offered to be a surety, pledging half the value of her Alberta home to guarantee his bail.



King was arrested on Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.



Known to promote racist conspiracy theories online, King sat in the prisoners box in a grey hoodie emblazoned with the word ``Odin.''



The name of the Norse God has been linked to some white supremacist groups, most notably the ``Sons of Odin.''



Earlier, protest organizer Tamara Lich (LEECH) was denied bail.



An Ontario court judge said she believed there was a substantial likelihood Lich would commit offences if released.