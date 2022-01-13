Organizers behind new community rink in St. Catharines have high hopes it can open this weekend
There are high highs that a community rink can officially open in a St. Catharines neighbourhood this weekend.
With chilly temperatures in the forecast, organizers of the new Walker's Creek Park rink will hopefully be able to host skaters.
Local resident Brett Poole and his wife Sara spearheaded the idea following a similar outdoor rink in Port Dalhousie.
The material was donated by a local real estate agent, and a GoFundMe account has raised funds for other ice rink essentials.
You can find the rink near the park entrance, which is close to the intersection of Richelieu Drive and Old Oxford Road.
Poole says everyone is welcome, even residents from outside the community.
A board at the rink will post ice conditions and you can also check out the whole process at www.facebook.com/groups/walkerscreekcommunityicerink.
30 skaters will be allowed on the ice at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
