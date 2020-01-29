Organizers cancel local Lunar New Year gala

A celebration of the Chinese New Year in Niagara has been cancelled.

The 2020 Chinese New Year Gala was set for Sunday at the Merriton Community Centre but in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus organizers say they have cancelled the event out of an abundance of caution.

This comes after Niagara Health announced one person who had reportedly travelled to Wuhan was hospitalized at the St. Catharines hospital over fears the patient had contracted the coronavirus while in China.

The patient has since tested negative for the virus.