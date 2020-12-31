Organizers of chartered bus trip from GTA to Niagara Falls cancel NYE plans

The organizers of a chartered bus from the GTA to Niagara Falls have decided to cancel their plans for tonight.

Niagara Regional Police Constable Jesse Vujasic shared the news on Twitter this afternoon after officials announced they were looking into the trip earlier today.

The Niagara Regional Police are preparing for what could be a busy New Year's Eve night enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Organizers and hosts of large events could face fines of up to $10,000.

Guests can be fined $880 each.

Expect to see NRP patrols stepped up tonight and RIDE checks will also be set up around the region.