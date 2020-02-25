Organizers plan 'Secret Marathon' in Grimsby

Organizers are planning a 'Secret Marathon' in Grimsby in support of initiatives for women and girls.

Organizer Ian Bingham explains the event is based on a 2015 marathon in Afghanistan.

"Some men and women put together a race that was a secret, in a secret location, because women in that country are not allowed to run and walk outside freely like we are. And so the point of that was to have the women participate in the sport and it sort of took fire worldwide and now we're bringing it to Canada to show solidarity."

Grimsby's Secret Marathon will be taking place at the Peach King Centre on March 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Participants can run or walk the 3 km route.

Bingham says funds will be going to support the Girl Guides and Afghan Marathon Women's Groups.

To register and learn more visit the event's page.