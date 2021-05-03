Ornge air ambulance paramedics vote in favour of potential strike
Paramedics who work for the Ornge air ambulance service have voted in favour of a strike.
But they say they'll only take the drastic action if absolutely necessary.
Unifor says the paramedics are seeking an exemption to a law that caps the wages of public employees.
The provincial government declined to comment.
