Ornge air ambulance paramedics vote in favour of potential strike

Paramedics who work for the Ornge air ambulance service have voted in favour of a strike.
    
But they say they'll only take the drastic action if absolutely necessary.
    
Unifor says the paramedics are seeking an exemption to a law that caps the wages of public employees.
    
The provincial government declined to comment.

