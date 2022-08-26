Ornge aircraft struck by green laser in Niagara Falls

The Ornge air ambulance service says one of its paramedics was struck in the eye by a green laser while the Toronto-based crew was transporting a patient to Niagara Falls.

It happened this morning around 5:30.

A laser was pointed at the ambulance helicopter when it was set to land at the Niagara Falls Fire Hall.

The laser was reported as originating in the area of Hamilton St. and Stanley Ave. in Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson says the paramedic was struck in the eye but was not hurt and the transport was completed without any delays.



But Ornge says any distractions during the critical time of landings or departures put the crew, patients and aircraft at risk -- and it has notified Niagara regional police and Transport Canada about the incident.

Under the Aeronautics Act, if a person is convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft, they could face up to $100,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.