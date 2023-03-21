'Oscar' the mannequin has a new home in Niagara

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has a new mannequin for safety training.

Officials say they are grateful to have recently received the retired rescue training mannequin named Oscar from the Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU) South Shore Search & Rescue Team.

After hearing about the news of Oscar’s retirement, town staff reached out to GAMRU and were fortunate to receive this donation.

“Mannequins like this can be used in different types of safety training and orientation sessions to benefit various groups,” stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. “On behalf of Town Council, thank you to GAMRU South Shore Search & Rescue Team for their generous donation to our community.”

The Town plans to utilize Oscar at the upcoming free Health and Safety orientation sessions hosted at the Community Centre (14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

These orientation sessions will teach residents how to operate an automated external defibrillator (AED) and learn basic emergency techniques.

Residents only need to attend one of the orientation sessions.

Details are as follows:

The sessions will be hosted on

Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Simpson Room, and

Tuesday, March 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Simpson Room

Complimentary coffee, tea and light snacks will be provided

Registration is not required