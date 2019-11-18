Oskee Wee Wee
The Tiger-Cats are one step closer to their first Grey Cup championship in 20 years and all that's standing in their way in the Blue Bombers.
Hamilton advanced to the CFL championship game with a 36-16 home win over the Eskimos yesterday afternoon.
Meantime, the Blue Bombers will look to end the league's longest championship drought on Sunday after downing the Roughriders 20-13 in the west division final.
Winnipeg hasn't won a Grey Cup since 1990.
-
BDO | November is financial literacy month: Take charge of your finances
Canadians are continuing to struggle financially. November is financial literacy month, take charge of your finances with Paul Ihnatiuk VP BDO & Licensed Insolvency Trustee
-
11AM NOV19TH
What is this song?
Have you ever had a strange reaction to a common product?
-
12PM NOV 19TH
STC Mayor Walter Sendzik