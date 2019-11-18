Oskee Wee Wee

The Tiger-Cats are one step closer to their first Grey Cup championship in 20 years and all that's standing in their way in the Blue Bombers.

Hamilton advanced to the CFL championship game with a 36-16 home win over the Eskimos yesterday afternoon.

Meantime, the Blue Bombers will look to end the league's longest championship drought on Sunday after downing the Roughriders 20-13 in the west division final.

Winnipeg hasn't won a Grey Cup since 1990.