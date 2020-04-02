OSSTF and province have a date at the table
The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers will return to the bargaining table today.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is the only one of the four major teachers' unions that hasn't reached a deal with the province to end months of labour unrest.
The negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Region Wide State of Emergency DeclaredMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding region wide State of Emergency declared
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic