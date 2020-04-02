iHeartRadio
OSSTF and province have a date at the table

Teachers


The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers will return to the bargaining table today.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is the only one of the four major teachers' unions that hasn't reached a deal with the province to end months of labour unrest.

The negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.

