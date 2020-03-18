iHeartRadio
OSSTF suspending work-to-rule campaign

CKTB-News- Rotating strikes

The province's public high school teachers are suspending their work-to-rule action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
     
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation made the announcement this morning.
     
It says rotating walks-outs are also being put on hold.
     
The development coincides with the shuttering of schools for three weeks due to the outbreak

