OSSTF suspending work-to-rule campaign
The province's public high school teachers are suspending their work-to-rule action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation made the announcement this morning.
It says rotating walks-outs are also being put on hold.
The development coincides with the shuttering of schools for three weeks due to the outbreak
