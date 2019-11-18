OSSTF to announce next step in contract battle with province
The union representing Ontario's high school teachers will be announcing if members are ready to take the next step and go on strike.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will reveal the results of a strike vote today as contract negotiations continue with the province.
High school teachers in Niagara cast their votes last Tuesday and Wednesday following warnings from Niagara's union president that 173 local teachers could lose their jobs due to larger class sizes.
As of today the union is in a legal strike position but they must give five days notice before hitting the bricks, something they have yet to do.
