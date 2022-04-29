There's fencing on Parliament Hill and an extra police presence in the downtown core as Ottawa braces for another rally today.



The Rolling Thunder group is expected to arrive this afternoon before a gathering tomorrow morning at the National War Memorial and a rally on Parliament Hill.



The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has sent a memo to families saying it's been in contact with police and doesn't expect any impact on schools.



Hundreds of motorcycles will be in the city, although police have set up an exclusion zone downtown and say they'll be monitoring closely as participants drive around the area Saturday.



Organizers haven't been clear about what exactly they're protesting except to say they'll be peacefully celebrating freedom.



But residents who lived through three weeks of disruption, noise and harassment in February are wary, as is the city's police chief.



Rolling Thunder is partnered with several groups apparently linked to the so-called Freedom Convoy, and a statement on the group's website refers to the convoy as a ``lawful protest'' that spread peace and love.



Police say there will be zero tolerance for hateful imagery or a long-term protest.