Ottawa claws back $82M from health transfers to 8 provinces charging private fees

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he is clawing $82 million in federal health transfers to the provinces for charging patients for services that should have been covered by the public purse.



Eight provinces will see reductions in their next health transfer from the federal government over fees charged to patients in 2020 and 2021.



Most of the deductions are related to fees for diagnostic services such as MRIs and CT scans.



The federal Liberal government enacted a new policy on diagnostic services in 2020 ensuring fees for such tests were covered by the Canada Health Act's single-payer policy.



The Canada Health Act allows the federal government to reduce health transfers when provinces charge user fees for medically necessary health services.



Duclos has also written to every province and territory to warn them about an increase in private fees being charged for other services, including virtual patient visits.