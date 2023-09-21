Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products

The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.



Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien announced the $17.9-million pilot project Thursday at the Allan Gardens Food Bank in Toronto.



``This is about making sure that Canadians don't have to choose between buying menstrual products and paying for essentials,'' Ien said.



``This is about making sure that no one in this country is held back from going to work or going to school because they feel that they have a need to hide that they have their period.''



Period products are basic necessities as essential as toilet paper and soap, she added.



Food Banks Canada will partner with smaller organizations to provide free menstrual products to what Ien described as ``diverse'' low-income populations that include Black people, people of colour and Indigenous people, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.