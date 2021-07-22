Ottawa hosting a summit on Islamophobia today

Ottawa is hosting a summit on Islamophobia today.



The event follows a series of violent, targeted attacks that killed or injured Muslim Canadians and left communities across the country in shock.



Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says the summit will be an opportunity for Muslim Canadians to express their ideas and insights on how the federal government can stop these attacks and implement policies that protect their communities.



A motion for the summit passed in June, a few days after a deadly vehicle attack against a Muslim family in London, Ontario