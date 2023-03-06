Ottawa man and woman charged in 2021 death of seven-week-old boy
Ottawa police have charged a man and woman in the October 2021 death of a seven-week-old baby boy.
Police have confirmed that the 35-year-old woman is the baby's mother.
They have not said what relationship the 35-year-old man has to the infant.
The pair were arrested on March 3 after a 16-month-long investigation and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The names of both accused are under a publication ban.
The man and woman were in court on March 4 and are in custody.
In a statement, Ottawa police called the situation ``a tragic death."
