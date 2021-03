Ottawa is moving to the Red level of the provincial COVID-19 restriction system.

The province has agreed to move the area into the stricter tier based on consultations with local public health experts.

The change comes into effect tomorrow as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

From March 10th to March 15th Ottawa Public Health reported an increase of 24.8 percent to 46.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Ottawa is currently in the Orange level.