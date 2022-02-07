Ottawa Police carry out raids at protester base camp, arresting 7 people

Ottawa police have carried out a series of raids on a site being used as a base camp for anti-vaccine mandate protesters, seizing fuel and vehicles, issuing more than 100 tickets and arresting seven people.

More details are scheduled to be released later today.

Meantime, an Ontario Superior Court Justice will hear arguments this afternoon in a proposed multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.

Demonstrators have blockaded streets and set up camp in the downtown core for more than a week, and are refusing to leave until all COVID-19 restrictions, mask and vaccination mandates are lifted.