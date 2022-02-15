Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned, sources confirmed to CTV News Ottawa.

Sloly's resignation comes amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests in downtown Ottawa.

The protests have reached day 19, with demonstrators encamped on Wellington Street and the surrounding area and showing no signs of leaving.

Ottawa's police board is scheduled to hold a public meeting at 2:30 p.m., which you can watch live on this page. The board has been meeting privately since 10:30 a.m.

Sloly was named chief in August 2019. His contract was due to end in 2024.

As late as Monday morning, Mayor Jim Watson expressed confidence in Sloly as chief, saying the city needed more resources from the provincial and federal governments.

In the midst of the crisis as the trucker convoy was refusing to budge, Sloly told people around him that he was trying to avoid bloodshed like the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

He firmly believed it was a success that there was no major violence, and that if it escalated the situation could cost police officers and protesters their lives.