Ottawa police chief vows there won't be a repeat of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy'

Ottawa's chief of police says the force is making preparations to handle a potential return of the ``Freedom Convoy'' next February.

Eric Stubbs sent a letter to the mayor and the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday, saying the police liaison team is talking with the protest organizers.

James Bauder, the co-founder of a group that calls itself Canada Unity and one of the original organizers, has posted on Facebook that he's planning a reunion in the name of ``unity'' this winter.

Stubbs says Ottawa police will ensure precautions are in place to prevent a repeat of last winter's protests, when thousands of protesters blockaded downtown streets for weeks in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government.

The disruptions caused businesses and streets in the area to close, including part of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, which has been shut down to traffic ever since.

Some business owners are urging the city to reopen the street, saying the closure has made it difficult for delivery vehicles to get around.