Ottawa Police find 11 month old girl at centre of Amber Alert
The 11 month old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert has been located safe and sound.
Ottawa Police say Abby Mathewsie is receiving medical attention and one person is in custody as the investigation continues.
More details will follow.
While searching for the girl, Ottawa Police officials noted that Abby must be fed through a tube, cannot eat regular formula, and required medical attention.
