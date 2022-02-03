iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ottawa Police give out 30 tickets at trucker protest, estimate cost of policing sits at $3M so far

trucker convoy cp snow

Ottawa police say they have issued 30 traffic tickets and patrolled  downtown areas where trucks continue to clog the streets in an ongoing protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they also laid eight charges for offences including speeding and unnecessary noise related to the honking of horns -- and enforcement will ``continue daily.''

The statement was issued a day after police chief Peter Sloly said there might not be a policing solution to the protests and all options were on the table -- including calling in the military.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has received no such request and sending in troops is ``not in the cards right now.''  

Ottawa police estimate they have already spent more than $3M dollars managing the protest and responding to emergencies.
 

12

Latest Audio