Ottawa Police give out 30 tickets at trucker protest, estimate cost of policing sits at $3M so far

Ottawa police say they have issued 30 traffic tickets and patrolled downtown areas where trucks continue to clog the streets in an ongoing protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they also laid eight charges for offences including speeding and unnecessary noise related to the honking of horns -- and enforcement will ``continue daily.''

The statement was issued a day after police chief Peter Sloly said there might not be a policing solution to the protests and all options were on the table -- including calling in the military.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has received no such request and sending in troops is ``not in the cards right now.''

Ottawa police estimate they have already spent more than $3M dollars managing the protest and responding to emergencies.

