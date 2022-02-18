iHeartRadio
Ottawa police say 70 people arrested so far at protest

Ottawa police have arrested 70 people in a massive operation to dismantle an anti-government protest that has choked the national capital for weeks.

Interim chief Steve Bell says the plan is ``deliberate and methodical'' and police are in control on the ground, but clearing the area will take time.

Police began enforcing against the protest on Thursday night, setting up about 100 checkpoints and arresting key organizers.

Many more officers descended upon the downtown core this morning, some clad in riot gear and holding what appeared to be tear-gas canisters.

Bell says police are still urging demonstrators to leave peacefully, but those arrested have been charged with various offences including mischief.

He says there has been no need to interact with the Children's Aid Society but it still ``shocks and surprises'' him that children are being put in harm's way.

