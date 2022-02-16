Ottawa Police start handing out notices for protesters to move vehicles blocking streets

Ottawa police have started handing out notices to demonstrators blocking the streets with their vehicles to leave the area or face criminal charges.

The move is a sign the police are stepping up enforcement in the area.

Police say in their notice to the protesters that they face mischief charges.

The notice sites the Federal Emergencies Act that was invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Police say the Act allows for the regulation or prohibition of travel and that means anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law.