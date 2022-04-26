Ottawa prepares for a motorcycle convoy this weekend

One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill, it will be a ``free for all.''



The ``Rolling Thunder Ottawa'' convoy plans to do a loop through downtown next weekend, with a stop planned at the National War Memorial.



Freedom Fighters Canada's website says the organization is ``demanding the end of all government mandates'' and the end of tyrannical legislation.



Rolling Thunder organizer Neil Sheard, said in a YouTube video, without a route to follow there will be a safety issue.



The group says it hopes veterans, who they say were forced to leave the cenotaph by police during the ``Freedom Convoy'' earlier this year, will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial this weekend.



``Rolling Thunder Ottawa'' is scheduled to have a rally and after-party on Parliament Hill Friday, followed by a convoy through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.



The Legion is appealing to all who gather before the National War Memorial this weekend do so with a purely remembrance focus.