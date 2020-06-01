Ottawa preparing to help out cash strapped municipalities

Reports this morning cash strapped cities and towns are about to get bailed out.

The Toronto Star says it has learned the Prime Minister will announce several billion dollars in financial aid this morning, for municipalities who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

A source tells the paper the money will go to fund infrastructure projects.

The government official says it will allow cities and towns to use revenue to pay for operating costs and not have to worry about delaying much needed projects.

Niagara's 12 municipalities and the region teamed together this month to send both the provincial and federal governments a request for help as revenues decline and expenses increase.