Ottawa's acting police chief says enforcement to clear the city of protesters is 'imminent'
If the anti-government protesters camped out in downtown Ottawa want to leave on their own terms, now is the time to do it.
That's the warning from acting police chief Steve Bell, who says police from different parts of Ontario and Quebec have joined Ottawa officers, and enforcement against demonstrators is ``imminent.''
He says police will navigate safe passage for participants to leave the protest site and that protesters have been told they should make every effort to remove children from the area.
AM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J LockwoodAM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J Lockwood
Get involved in the fight against human traffickingNot sure how you can get involved in the fight against human trafficking? National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is feb 22 2022. Parents, did you know you have an important role to play in protecting Niagara's youth against human trafficking? Tim talks to YWCA's Anti-Human Trafficking Program Manager, Kayla Mayer.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! Also catch---Last Call with Richard Crouse on Apple and Spotify. This week watching: *Dog (in theatres) *Uncharted (in theatres) *The Cursed (in theatres)